Veterans Memorial Program set for DeWitt DeWeese Park

Veterans Memorial Program in DeWitt DeWeese Park will begin at 11 am Monday, November 11 in honor of Veterans Day. Lt. Colonel William Henry will be guest speaker for the event. Neshoba Central Junior ROTC will present the colors. The Junior ROTC will lead the pledge of allegiance to the flag. During the program flowers will be presented by VFW Post 4396, American Legion Posts 138 and 238 and the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 677. Neshoba Central High School Band will play taps. In case of bad weather the program will move to the Neshoba County Coliseum.