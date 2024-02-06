VIDEO STREAM: Leake Academy 5A North State Tournament

*If the link above above isn’t working on your device, click HERE to view the broadcast on YouTube, click below to listen to the Cruisin 98 online audio stream or tune your radio to 98.3
Tournament Brackets
College Basketbal News
Pitino says college basketball needs salary cap
St. John's coach Rick Pitino said the sport needs a salary cap and a...
Southern Miss coach Ladner hospitalized
Southern Mississippi coach Jay Ladner was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering what the school described as a...
Baylor AD fined $25K for officiating comments
The Big 12 fined Baylor AD Mack Rhoades $25,000 after he called the officiating in...
Judge keeps NCAA's restrictions on NIL in place
A judge on Tuesday kept in place for now the NCAA's rules prohibiting name...