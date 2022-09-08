VIDEO STREAM: Leake Academy vs Union

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF LEAKE ACADEMY FOOTBALL FROM BOSWELL MEDIA SPORTS.

Game information

Pre-game: 6:45 pm

Kickoff: 7:30 pm

Radio: Cruisin’ 98.3 (WKOZ)

Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Cruisin’ 98 Mobile App

Video Stream: Boswell Media Sports YouTube Channel

Play-by-Play: Phillip Palmertree

Color Commentary: Jonathan Fitzhugh

History: This will be the 2nd meeting all time between Leake Academy and Union.

Leake Academy leads the series 1-0.

Last meeting: Sep. 10, 2021 (Leake Academy 48, Starkville Academy 13)