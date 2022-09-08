HomeLeakeVIDEO STREAM: Leake Academy vs Union

VIDEO STREAM: Leake Academy vs Union

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF LEAKE ACADEMY FOOTBALL FROM BOSWELL MEDIA SPORTS.

Game information

Pre-game: 6:45 pm
Kickoff: 7:30 pm
Radio: Cruisin’ 98.3 (WKOZ)
Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Cruisin’ 98 Mobile App
Video Stream:  Boswell Media Sports YouTube Channel
Play-by-Play: Phillip Palmertree 
Color Commentary: Jonathan Fitzhugh

History: This will be the 2nd meeting all time between Leake Academy and Union.
Leake Academy leads the series 1-0.
Last meeting: Sep. 10, 2021 (Leake Academy 48, Starkville Academy 13)

