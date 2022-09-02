VIDEO STREAM: Starkville Academy vs Jackson Academy

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF LEAKE ACADEMY FOOTBALL FROM BOSWELL MEDIA SPORTS.

Game information Pre-game: 6:15 pm

Kickoff: 7:00 pm

Radio: Cruisin’ 98.3 (WKOZ)

Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Cruisin’ 98 Mobile App

Video Stream: Boswell Media Sports YouTube Channel

Play-by-Play: Phillip Palmertree

Color Commentary: Jonathan Fitzhugh History: This will be the 40th meeting between Starkville Academy and Leake Academy

Starkville Academy leads the series 28-14-1

Last meeting: Sep. 3, 2021 (Leake Academy 48, Starkville Academy 17)

