VIDEO STREAM: Starkville Academy vs Jackson Academy

Game information
Pre-game: 6:15 pm
Kickoff: 7:00 pm
Radio: Cruisin’ 98.3 (WKOZ)
Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Cruisin’ 98 Mobile App
Video Stream: Boswell Media Sports YouTube Channel
Play-by-Play: Phillip Palmertree
Color Commentary: Jonathan Fitzhugh
History: This will be the 40th meeting between Starkville Academy and Leake Academy
Starkville Academy leads the series 28-14-1
Last meeting: Sep. 3, 2021 (Leake Academy 48, Starkville Academy 17)