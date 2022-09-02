HomeLeakeVIDEO STREAM: Starkville Academy vs Jackson Academy

VIDEO STREAM: Starkville Academy vs Jackson Academy

by

 

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF LEAKE ACADEMY FOOTBALL FROM BOSWELL MEDIA SPORTS.

Game information

Pre-game: 6:15 pm
Kickoff: 7:00 pm
Radio: Cruisin’ 98.3 (WKOZ)
Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Cruisin’ 98 Mobile App
Video Stream:  Boswell Media Sports YouTube Channel
Play-by-Play: Phillip Palmertree 
Color Commentary: Jonathan Fitzhugh

History: This will be the 40th meeting between Starkville Academy and Leake Academy
Starkville Academy leads the series 28-14-1
Last meeting: Sep. 3, 2021 (Leake Academy 48, Starkville Academy 17)

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

LA Rebels Fall to Starkville Volunteers

Video: Highlights of Leake Academy’s game vs Jackson Academy

LA Rebels Drop Defensive Battle to Jackson Academy 10-6

VIDEO REPLAY – Leake Academy vs Jackson Academy

Leake Academy cancels classes due to flooding

Video: Highlights of Leake Academy’s 40-12 win over Winston

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.