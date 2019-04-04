Visitor numbers on the rise as The Max nears its one year anniversary- VIDEO

April 28 will mark one year since The MAX opened its doors. Marketing Director Jerome Trahan says the average number of monthly visitors was around 3,000. That number has more than doubled since the Jim Henson Exhibition Imagination Unlimited opened in January.

”In February, we saw over 6,000 visitors and in March, in the second week of March, we had already eclipsed that 6,000 number and ended up almost 10,000 visitors for the month of March,” says Trahan.

Trahan says people have come from all over to enjoy the interactive exhibit.

“We’ve seen young, old, families, coming from all around the southeast to visit us and to visit the Jim Henson exhibit here at The Max,” says Trahan.

Curator Stacey Wilson says guests are always surprised at what they find inside the exhibit.

Wilson says the rarity of the items makes the exhibit special.

“Its original things you wouldn’t see on a normal basis. They literally pulled it out of the archives,” says Wilson.

The Jim Henson exhibit is set to leave The Max in May.