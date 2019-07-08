Voter registration deadline today

The voter registration deadline to vote in the August Primary Election is Monday, July 8.

Registration can be completed in person at the County Circuit Clerk’s office.

Applications can also be downloaded online from the Secretary of State’s website and mailed to the county circuit clerk.

All voters, including those registering by mail, must show identification before voting.

Anyone with questions can check their status online or call the Secretary of State’s office at 1-800-829-6786.

2019 Election Dates