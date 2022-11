The Town of Walnut Grove and the Walnut Grove Volunteer Fire Department will host the first ever Walnut Grove Community Christmas Parade this year.

The theme is “The Spirit of Christmas” and the date for the parade is set for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm. Visit with Santa downtown after the parade.

The deadline to enter is November 23rd. CLICK HERE for the entry form and guidelines.

For more information, call Walnut Grove Town Hall at 601-253-2321.