Weather Service Issues Fire Danger Statement

From the National Weather Service in Jackson:

 

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON...

According to local forestry agencies and the U.S. Forest
Service, recent dry conditions have made outdoor burning
increasingly hazardous. Conditions are such that a spark from
equipment, the heat from a catalytic converter, or any heat
source could start a grass or brush fire. The combination of dry
fine fuels, such as grass, warm conditions, gusty winds and low
relative humidity have resulted in continued fire danger across
the region. Fire danger is highest in areas that have not received
substantial rainfall over the last several days.

Minimum relative humidity values will range from 20 to near 30
percent today along with gusty southwest winds. Winds sustained
around 10 to 15 mph today, with higher gusts near 20 mph will
create high fire danger given the dry conditions. The combination
of low humidity and higher wind gusts will especially occur in
southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and portions of northwest
Mississippi. However, high fire danger conditions will be possible
across the entire area today.

Several parishes in northeast Louisiana and several counties in
southeast Arkansas are under local burn bans at the present time.
Fires place local forestry agencies, fire departments, and other
fire control agencies in life threatening situations, and can
endanger communities. Please use caution and help prevent forest
and grass fires.

