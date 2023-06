Dangerous heat stress will be ramping up this weekend but won’t reach its peak until late next week– when heat index readings could climb as high as 115 degrees across much of the local area. The National Weather Service will keep Mississippi under an “elevated” risk with heat indices as high as 110 for Sunday and Monday. But even hotter conditions are forecast later in the week with a “significant” risk of conditions where heat stroke will be increasingly likely with prolonged outdoor activity.