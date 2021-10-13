WIN Family Four Packs of TICKETS Today! (Wednesday October 13th)

B-MO in the MO’rning – The 2021 Mississippi State Fair is back and running full throttle now through Sunday October 17th. This year’s event has several huge events and a monster concert series (which is FREE with your paid admission.

Enjoy free admission every weekday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., except on Monday, October 11.

Ride Special: Ride-a-Thon • 2 pm – 10 pm • $27

9 am – 12 noon Senior American Day – Stop by inside the Coliseum and visit with each of our vendors providing information that can make a difference. Mississippi Egg Marketing Board will provide a nutritious snack. Flu and Pneumonia Shots administered by Walmart. (if vaccine is available). Featuring Bill Clark of Brandon, Leah Curry-Williams of Jackson, and the William Carey Commissioners of Hattiesburg.

9:00 am (Prayer, Pledge) Stock Dog Trial – Equine Center

11:00 am Gates Open – Free admission until 1 pm

11:00 am – 8:00 pm Ag Expo, Genuine MS® Store, and Antique & Classic Car Show – Mississippi Trade Mart

11:00 am – 10:00 pm Farm Bureau Petting Zoo – People of all ages come and go through the petting zoo tent to interact with the animals. Come by the Farm Bureau Petting Zoo and experience goats, sheep, pigs, and more!

12:30 pm, 4:15 pm, 6:00 pm West Texas Rattlesnake Show – Educational, exciting, and entertaining show all about thrilling, rattling reptiles. Listen to trained experts tell stories about these fascinating snakes. Fun for all ages!

1:00 pm, 4:45 pm, 7:15 pm Tumbleweed Crossing – The premier authentic Wild West Comedy Stunt Show.

2:00 pm, 5:40 pm, 6:40 pm, 8:00 pm Farm Bureau Pig Races – This classic Mississippi State Fair attraction, the Farm Bureau Pig Races, will be located in the Frontier Village. Come by and watch little piglets’ races for the excitement of crossing the finish line first!

2:00 pm Rides Open

2:00 pm – 7:00 pm Frontier Village Train Depot – Take a ride through the brand new Frontier Village and see what it was like to ride through town in the mid-1800s. This is a stop for the young ones you simply should not skip.

4:00 pm – 9:00 pm Biscuit Booth – The Mississippi State Fair Biscuit Booth has been around for decades serving fairgoers fresh, hot, homemade, syrup-stuffed, FREE buttermilk biscuits; and the Biscuit Booth at the 162nd Mississippi State Fair will be no different! The Biscuit Booth is sponsored by Kroger, Prairie Farms, and Blackburn Made Syrup.

5:30 pm, 7:00 pm Zerbini Family Circus – Come be amazed by the Zerbini Family as they showcase their skills under the big top! This is a show you will not want to miss.

6:00 pm T.B. Ledford and The Accumulators – Trustmark Stage

10:00 pm Gates Close