Win Free Meals for A Year at Carthage’s Huddle House Grand Opening Aug. 31

Huddle House, the homestyle restaurant known for bringing friends and family together over food served from the heart, is inviting the community to celebrate their recent opening in Carthage.

To celebrate, Huddle House is inviting the Carthage community to join the festivities.

Customers who attend the grand opening on Saturday, August 31 (9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.) will have a chance to win prizes and receive discounts including.

LOLLYDUDE will be broadcasting live and you can enter to win the grand prize drawing to be one of three winners to win FREE Huddle House meals for an ENTIRE year. Stop by and see why at Huddle House, we believe it’s Your House, Your Kitchen.