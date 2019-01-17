Winston County holding Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

The Winston County Branch of the NAACP will celebrate the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday on Saturday, January 19, 2019. This year’s program will be held in the Court Room of the Winston County Court House. The speaker will be Mr. Kevin Myles, NAACP Regional Director. The theme for this year’s celebration is Defeat Hate-VOTE.

One of the main events for our 2019 celebration is a parade through the City of Louisville ending at the Court House. Participants will line up at 10am at the Louisville Coliseum for the parade, which will start at 11am. A program will be held at 12pm following the parade at the Winston County Court House. Contact 662-803-2956 for information.