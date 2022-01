Winter Precip Still Possible For North Mississippi

From the National Weather Service for portions of north Mississippi including Clarksdale, Batesville, Oxford and Tupelo: ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Light freezing rain expected. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Power outages may be expected due to ice accumulations.