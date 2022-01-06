Home » Local » Winter Precip Still Possible For North Mississippi

Winter Precip Still Possible For North Mississippi

Posted on 
From the National Weather Service for portions of north Mississippi including Clarksdale, Batesville, Oxford and Tupelo:

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Light freezing rain expected. Ice accumulations of a
  light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
  Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Power
  outages may be expected due to ice accumulations.

Submit a Comment