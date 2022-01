From the National Weather Service:

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...BRIEF WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION, TURNING TO MOSTLY SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. * WHERE...ATTALA, CARROLL, CHOCTAW, CLAY, GRENADA, LOWNDES, MONTGOMERY, NOXUBEE, OKTIBBEHA, WEBSTER, AND WINSTON COUNTIES IN MISSISSIPPI. * WHEN...FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS.