Winter Weather Advisory Issued

This part of central Mississippi will be under a winter weather advisory tonight with up to an inch of snow expected. This includes the Kosciusko, Carthage and Philadelphia areas. It could be enough to cause some slippery road conditions. Farther north and east, in places like Louisville, Starkville and Winona, accumulations could reach two inches. And NWS says up to three inches of snow could fall across much of north Mississippi including Clarksdale, Oxford, Pontotoc and Aberdeen.

There’s also a wind advisory in effect from this evening through mid-afternoon Saturday and freeze warnings have been issued for tonight and Saturday night.