Woman steals personal information from elderly- VIDEO

Newton Police Department followed up on numerous reports of an individual going door to door at an assisted living home, over the weekend.

“This individual posed as a member of the health care profession and stated her motive as a cancer screening agent with BioConfirmlab,” says Police Chief Harvey Curry.

Chief Curry says what police discovered is despicable.

“She has been alleged to have stolen these individuals’ bank cards, social security information, Medicaid card, as well as other various personal information,” says Chief Curry.

The suspect, who was caught on camera, is described as an African American female with long black hair. However, Chief Curry says it is possible she did not act alone.

“As of this time we are reaching out for other agencies assisting, including the State Attorney General’s Office. Although we have four different reports, we do not feel that all victims have reported due to the fraudulent and sneaky behavior of these suspects,” says Chief Curry.

Chief Curry urges everyone to be on guard when letting people you don’t know into your home.

“They need to show identification. They need to show some identification. You have every right to ask for it, because you don’t know and this is a scam going on here now,” says Chief Curry.

Chief Curry says when found, the suspect will be charged with identity theft.

While BioConfirm Labs is a legitimate company, they told police they do not do business in this way. If you have any information about this case or the suspect, contact the Newton Police Department.