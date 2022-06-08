HomeAttalaFree Dealer School at Pearl River Resort

Free Dealer School at Pearl River Resort

by

 

Pearl River Resort is offering a free Blackjack dealer school beginning on Monday, July 18th.  Candidates must be at least 21 and be able to obtain and maintain a gaming license with the Choctaw Gaming Commission.  The deadline to apply is Friday, July 15th.

Employment opportunities exist at Pearl River Resort, in Choctaw and Bok Homa Casino, in Sandersville.  Completion of dealer school is not a guarantee of employment. Registrations can be made online at pearlriverresort.com.

For more information, call the Pearl River Resort Employment Center at (601) 663-0131

 

 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Pearl River Resort Announces its Entertainment Schedule Through July.

Pearl River Resort announces summer entertainment lineup

Choctaw Central High School Warrior Thomas Tangle Signs Letter of Intent

High school football schedule – Friday, August 27

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.