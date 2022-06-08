Free Dealer School at Pearl River Resort

Pearl River Resort is offering a free Blackjack dealer school beginning on Monday, July 18th. Candidates must be at least 21 and be able to obtain and maintain a gaming license with the Choctaw Gaming Commission. The deadline to apply is Friday, July 15th.

Employment opportunities exist at Pearl River Resort, in Choctaw and Bok Homa Casino, in Sandersville. Completion of dealer school is not a guarantee of employment. Registrations can be made online at pearlriverresort.com.

For more information, call the Pearl River Resort Employment Center at (601) 663-0131