HomeLocallyNeshoba Central Baseball State Championship dates, times, and additional details

Neshoba Central Baseball State Championship dates, times, and additional details

by

East Central vs Neshoba Central State Championship Information:


*Directions to ball park from Philadelphia

  • Take Hwy 16 through Choctaw, Edinburg, and Carthage (Approximately 32 miles)
  • Take Hwy 25 South towards Jackson
  • Go south on Hwy 25 for approximately 40 miles
  • Turn left onto Airport Road
  • At the first traffic light, take a right onto Flowood Drive
  • Follow Flowood Drive for approximately 5.5 miles.
  • Take a left to stay on Flowood Drive for approximately 2 miles.
  • Cross Hwy 80 and the stadium will be on your right

Additional information:

  • Tickets – Go Fan.co ($15 for an all-day pass)
  • Neshoba Central will occupy the first base dugout in Tuesday’s game and third base dugout Thursday.
  • If a game 3 is a needed, a coin flip will decide which dugout each team will occupy.

Submit a Comment

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.