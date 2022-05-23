Neshoba Central Baseball State Championship dates, times, and additional details

East Central vs Neshoba Central State Championship Information:
- Game 1 – Tuesday, May 24 – 7:00 pm
- Game 2 – Thursday, May 26 – 7:00 pm
- Game 3 – TBD (if necessary)
- Location: Trustmark Park (1 Braves Blvd, Pearl, MS 39208)
- Social Media: @NeshobaCentral, @NeshobaBoys, @Misshsaa
*Directions to ball park from Philadelphia
- Take Hwy 16 through Choctaw, Edinburg, and Carthage (Approximately 32 miles)
- Take Hwy 25 South towards Jackson
- Go south on Hwy 25 for approximately 40 miles
- Turn left onto Airport Road
- At the first traffic light, take a right onto Flowood Drive
- Follow Flowood Drive for approximately 5.5 miles.
- Take a left to stay on Flowood Drive for approximately 2 miles.
- Cross Hwy 80 and the stadium will be on your right
Additional information:
- Tickets – Go Fan.co ($15 for an all-day pass)
- Neshoba Central will occupy the first base dugout in Tuesday’s game and third base dugout Thursday.
- If a game 3 is a needed, a coin flip will decide which dugout each team will occupy.