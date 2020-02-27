Home » Local » 3 Things You Don’t Know About Derek Norsworthy

Boswell Media’s 2018 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year, Derek Norsworthy, has new song being released tomorrow. It’s called “Neighbors Talking”. Derek was on the Main Event , brought to you by Pearl River Resort, this morning with LOLLYDUDE. They had fun and the Dude found out 3 things you would never know about Derek. Click the link to listen. Derek Norsworthy week wraps up tomorrow morning with more Derek/Kicks96 T Shirts from INSPORTS in Philadelphia and some very special guests talking about Derek and their thoughts on the new song. Tune in 6-9 tomorrow morning.

 

 

