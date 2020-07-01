AUDIO: Commissioner Andy Gipson’s Baked Bean Recipe

July kicks off National Baked Bean Month and with the 4th coming up, the Dude talked to the Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, Andy Gipson, and got his best recipe.

Commissioner’s Old Fashioned Baked Beans

Ingredients

1 pound dried navy beans

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

4 quarts cold water, divided

1 cup chopped red onion

1/2 cup molasses

6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground mustard

1/4 teaspoon pepper

In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, bring beans, salt and 2 qt. water to a boil; boil for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat; let stand for 1 hour. Drain beans and discard liquid. Return beans to pan. Cover with remaining water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 1-1/2 to 2 hours or until beans are tender. Drain, reserving liquid.

In a greased 2-1/2 qt. baking dish, combine beans, 1 cup liquid, onion, molasses, bacon, brown sugar, mustard and pepper. Cover and bake at 325° for 3 to 3-1/2 hours or until beans are as thick as desired thickness, stirring occasionally. Add more of the reserved cooking liquid if needed.

Prep: 1 hour 50 minutes plus standing bake 3 hours

Servings 12-16