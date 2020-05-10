AUDIO: Consumers Can Now Connect Direct With Farmers On The Mississippi Farm Marketplace

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson took to the airwaves last week to strengthen the state’s food supply chain. He has started the Mississippi Farm Marketplace for farmers to connect with consumers. The portal can be accessed at MSFarmMarketplace.com, where a variety of commodities can be listed including produce, meats, dairy products, honey, live animals for custom slaughter, eggs, aquaculture, seafood, and horticulture products. The Commissioner spoke with LOLLYDUDE Friday morning on the Main Event. Here’s the audio.