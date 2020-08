The newly crowned Mississippi Songwriter of the Year, Danica Hart, was live on the Main Event this morning with LOLLYDUDE. She was joined by her sister and cousin. Together they are Chapel Hart. They sang three songs including the one that won the competition, “Made For Me”. Now it’s on to Muscle Schoals for the ladies to record. Check out Chapel Hart on social media and their current tunes on Itunes and all the usual platforms.