AUDIO: Listen To Mississippi At It’s Finest

The Max Minute debuted this morning on the Main Event. If you missed it this morning, you missed the story of Jerry Lee Lewis. How 2 huge tv networks, MTV and BET were created by Mississippi minds. Plus Margaret Walker, a great American poet and writer that adopted the magnolia state. There are so many stories for you to discover at The Max in Meridian. Listen tomorrow and Friday morning at 6:30, 7:30, and 8:30 for more. It’s all brought to you by The Clothesline on the Square in Philadelphia. New Arrivals Daily!

 

