AUDIO: LOLLYDUDE 9-11 Tribute

It was an emotional morning for me, as 19 years ago came roaring back into my heart as I rolled out of bed at 3 am and headed for the station. Back in 2001 i was just going to bed, not a care in the world. When I woke up at noon, my answering machine was full of messages. I turned on the tv and saw the horror. The USA changed at Pearl Harbor and then again as the Twin Towers, a symbol of our country around the world, came crashing down. My wish for you and our country is the wish that we could go back to the feelings of being American and loving this country like we did on 9/12/2001. I have never become emotional with a live mic till today. Love one another!