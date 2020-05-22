AUDIO: Open Arms Reaches Out With More Food Next Week

Open Arms is having another food distribution next Tuesday afternoon. Co-Chair John Bowen was on the Main Event with LOLLYDUDE this morning “It has come to our attention there are many folks in the rural areas of Neshoba County that do not have internet or access to our media invitations to know about our food distribution program. We hope the rural churches who know these people will reach out to Open Arms and help get these bags in the hands of those needing assistance. We are requesting pastors or church members to make sure anyone that needs a bag is informed of the distribution, even offer to pick a bag up for them or offer them a ride.”For more information: Contact Co- Chairs: Kaye Rowell 601-416-9898 or John Bowen 601-562-7566