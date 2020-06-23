AUDIO: People Helping People Here At Home Today

Olivia Adams, Miss Neshoba County Fair, and Mary Kate Moran, Distinguished Young Woman of Neshoba County will team up with Kicks96/Boswell Media and WTOK to help Open Arms with their food distribution this afternoon. They stopped by the Main Event this morning and talked to LOLLYDUDE.

Open Arms, is located at 239 Railroad Avenue in Philadelphia. The food bags will be handed out curbside with a drive-by distribution one per car starting at 4:30.

“It’s a blessing we have so many gracious volunteers and community supporters,” says Co-Chair Kaye Rowell. “Many of our Civic Organizations have joined us on distribution nights which are the second and fourth Tuesdays each month. Rotary, Sertoma and the Philadelphia Shriners have all worked with us to get these groceries to our Neshoba families. Even though we cannot deliver, we are encouraging family members, neighbors and friends of elderly or people without transportation to come by for them and get their bag. If they need items, we want to help get them in the right households. We ran out for the first time before 6:30 pm last week. We hope our turn-out will be great!”

The City of Philadelphia Police department will be on hand directing all the traffic. People are asked to line up from the direction of Old Mexico and continue north to the Open Arms building. The bags will be handed into the passenger side window by Olivia and Mary Kate wearing gloves and masks. Bags cannot be given to any person walking up.