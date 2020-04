Travis Denning, a country star on the rise was on the Main Event this morning with LOLLYDUDE. He currently has a top ten hit “After A Few” that you can hear on KICKS96. Travis is from Warner Robbins, Georgia and moved to Nashville in 2014. He has written songs for Jason Aldean, Justin Moore, and Chase Rice among others. Denning is currently dating Madison Montgomery, who is the daughter of fellow country singer John Michael Montgomery. Click the link to listen!

