It’s going to be a Huge Friday night for two Neshoba County Football teams as they continue their quest for a state championship. Neshoba Central is at home against Lake Cormorant and Philadelphia goes on the road to Taylorsville. Tornado Quarterback Asher Morgan stopped by the Main Event this morning and had a chat with LOLLYDUDE. Click the link to hear the complete interview. Best of luck to both teams!

