It was a fun Main Event this morning. Kelley Swindall called in from New York. Callie Prince checked in from Nashville. Plus the 2020 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year, Danica Hart, along with her group Chapel Hart talked about getting ready to record in Muscle Shoals this weekend. Click the links and listen if you missed it.

Callie Prince

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/cyxvau1hj1zq054/80057_9%2024%20callie.mp3

Kelley Swindall

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/4weqs9bdt4e2ydx/80053_9%2024%20kelley.mp3

Danica Hart