The Main Event, brought to you by Pearl River Resort tomorrow morning with LOLLYDUDE. Stupid joke day and live music from Callie Prince, Philadelphia native now in Nashville. Next week is Derek Norsworthy week. Our 2018 Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter has a new tune “Neighbors Talkin” that will be released next Friday February 28th…The Dude will have Derek/Kicks96 t shirts to give away all next week. tell your friends tell your neighbor