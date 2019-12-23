Billy Lawson on The Main Event

Billy Lawson

Billy Lawson from Wishbone Studios was live from Muscle Shoals on the Main Event this morning with LOLLYDUDE.and played his tune Merry Christmas to you from me…Billy and Wishbone Studios is where we send our Mississippi Songwriter of the Year to record each year. He has written many number 1’s.His stuff has been recorded by T.G. Sheppard, Darryl Worley, Chalee Tennison, Mel McDaniel, John Anderson, Lonestar, Daryle Singletary, Lee Ann Womack, Daron Norwood, Shenandoah, Delbert McClinton, Confederate Railroad, George Strait, Sammy Kershaw, Lorrie Morgan, Tim McGraw, Travis Tritt, Ken Mellons, Gretchen Wilson, Ty England, Charley Pride, Bryan White, Oak Ridge Boys, Ronnie Milsap, Rick Trevino, Trace Adkins, Angela Hacker, Zac Hacker, Blake Shelton, Billy Bob Thornton, Kenny Rogers, Jermaine Jackson, Taylor Dayne, Maureen McCormick, Tyler Dickerson, and Gene Watson. Enjoy the interview.