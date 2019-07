Boswell Media’s Songwriters of the year Wayward Jones were on The Main Event today, spending the whole 7:00 hour with the Dude. TONIGHT they are live at the Neshoba County Fair with a party on the porch of Cabin 56. Amanda and Bicycle Jones talked about their beginnings, winning the songwriter competition, and the fun in store tonight starting at 6 pm. Click the play button below for the full interview.

