Bulldog Jake Mangum Named To The D1 Baseball All-Decade Team

STARKVILLE – The only Division I student-athlete to pile up multiple 100-hit seasons during the decade, former Mississippi State baseball outfielder Jake Mangum was named to the D1Baseball All-Decade Team, as announced by the publication on Friday (December 27).

Magnum finished his four seasons in the maroon and white with an SEC-record 383 hits, three first-team All-SEC honors and his business administration degree, which he earned in fall 2019. He became the fourth SEC student-athlete in conference history to post multiple 100-hit seasons and was the only NCAA Division I baseball student-athlete to register 100 hits twice during the decade.

With his back-to-back 100-hit seasons, Mangum joined Tennessee’s Chris Burke (109, 2000; 118, 2001), LSU’s Todd Walker (100, 1992; 109, 1993) and LSU’s Wes Grisham (106, 1989; 100, 1990).

Ending his career with 383 hits, Mangum finished No. 4 on the NCAA’s career hits chart, trailing only Wichita State’s Phil Stephenson (418; 1979-82), Clemson’s Khalil Green (403; 1999-02) and Notre Dame’s Steve Stanley (385; 1999-02). He supplanted LSU’s Eddie Furniss (352; 1995-98) for the top spot in SEC history and jumped Jeffrey Rea (335; 2004-07) as MSU’s all-time hits leader.

The switch-hitting center fielder owned hits in 202 of 243 career games started (83.1 %), posting 112 multi-hit games. He also posted a .348 batting average against SEC opposition with 205 hits in 588 at-bats (regular season, SEC Tournament and NCAA postseason included).

Over four seasons, Mangum won an SEC regular season championship, advanced to four NCAA Super Regionals, made two trips to the College World Series, won a Rawlings Gold Glove (2018), claimed a pair of All-America honors, including first-team distinction in 2019, and was the first MSU baseball student-athlete to win the SEC Freshman of the Year award. Along with his conference and national honors, Mangum was the first student-athlete to win the Ferriss Trophy, as Mississippi’s top collegiate baseball player.

Mangum was the first Mississippi State baseball student-athlete to earn three-or-more first-team All-SEC honors and just the 11th MSU student-athlete in the four major sports (baseball, basketball, football) to do so. He is the first three-time first-team All-SEC performer since women’s basketball’s Victoria Vivians (2016-18) and first male to do so since men’s basketball’s Cameron Burns (1989-91).

Upon the close of his career, Mangum owned four career records, was the school’s single-season hits leader. Mangum’s top-10 finishes on the MSU career charts include: games played (1st; 262), at-bats (1st; 1,074), hits (1st; 383), doubles (1st; 73), hit-by-pitch (1st; 45), runs scored (2nd; 229), total bases (3rd; 491), stolen bases (4th; 56), triples (T-5th; 10).

The switch hitter is also the single-season leader in hits (108; 2019) and sits among the top 10 on 11 total season lists following the 2019 campaign.Rafael Palmeiro currently sits No. 2 with 10 spots, while Will Clark is on the single-season charts on nine occasions for the No. 3 spot.