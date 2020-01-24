Bulldogs at Senior Bowl Tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. – Former Mississippi State standouts Brian Cole II and Tyre Phillips are spending the week in Mobile, auditioning for NFL teams with practices and meetings ahead of tomorrow’s 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The game will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT, and will be broadcast live on the NFL Network. Andrew Siciliano will be on the play-by-play call, joined in the booth by analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Charles Davis. Bucky Brooks and Tom Pelissero will report from the sidelines. The game can also be streamed live through NFL.com and via the NFL Network app.

Cole was a team captain and started 12 games at the STAR position for the Bulldogs in 2019. He finished third on the team in tackles with 65, second in tackles for loss with 7.5 and led the defensive backs unit in sacks with 2.0. The Saginaw, Michigan, native also made one interception and registered 12 total pressures, including four QB hits, according to Pro Football Focus. He graduated from MSU in May 2019 with a degree in interdisciplinary studies.

Phillips emerged as one of the top offensive tackles in the SEC in 2019. He started all 13 games at left tackle, played a team-high 821 snaps (819 at left tackle and two at left guard) and earned the highest offensive grade among MSU offensive linemen from PFF (80.1). The Grenada, Mississippi, product allowed just 2.0 sacks and one QB hit across 398 snaps in pass protection. Phillips, a two-time member of the Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, graduated in December 2019 with a degree in human development and family sciences.

Prior to MSU, Cole and Phillips were teammates at East Mississippi Community College.