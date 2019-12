The Junction is making a difference during this cold weather. Philadelphia, Carthage, Union, Newton, and Scooba all have a coat rack out front . If you are cold and need one then take one. If you have one to give please take it to the Junction and put it on the rack. This is a great idea to help right here in our communities. Let’s fill the coat racks up! Thanks to the Junction for being a great Corporate Citizen in our communities.