Mississippi’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, Andy Gipson will be on the Main Event tomorrow morning with The Dude talking about the Dixie National Rodeo and something new coming up at the Fairgrounds in Jackson. Plus “who Else Has Your Heart” wraps up. The big winner will be drawn at 8:15. And FREE tickets to the Philadelphia Invitational Bull Riding and Freestyle Motocross Extravaganza this weekend. Tune in 6-9 tomorrow morning.