Our 2018 Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year has a new single coming out January 17th. Derek Norsworthy was live with LOLLYDUDE this morning on the Main Event, brought to you by Pearl River resort. They laughed and joked and played the new tune “Neighbors Talking” and his winning song “Raised By The Radio”. Click the link to hear the songs and the full interview!

