ECCC Football Tryouts Rescheduled for Tomorrow

The East Central Community College Warrior football program has rescheduled its open tryouts until tomorrow, at Bailey Stadium on the ECCC campus in Decatur.

Weather caused the postponement of the tryouts originally scheduled for today.

Those football players interested in trying out for the ECCC football team should report to the stadium for registration at 10 a.m. The tryouts will begin at 10:30 a.m. There is no cost to tryout.

Prospective players should bring their own cleats and gear to workout in.

For more information, contact ECCC Assistant Football Coach Dennis Alexander at [email protected] or 601-635-6371.