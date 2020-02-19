Grandpa Jones and The Dude

Louis Marshall Jones, known professionally as Grandpa Jones, passed away on this day back in 1998. He was an American banjo player and “old time” country and gospel music singer. He is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and one of the stars of Hee Haw. His most popular bit was “Hey Grandpa, what’s for supper”. The Dude had a Grandpa moment back in the early 90’s backstage at the Grand Old Opry. Click the link to hear the story from this morning’s Main Event, brought to you by Pearl River Resort.

