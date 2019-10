MSU Tackle Greg Eiland was on The Main Event with LOLLYDUDE this morning and talked Bulldog Football and the big game with LSU on Saturday. He even talked about his Philadelphia Tornados. Greg is the son of Lesa and Greg Eiland. He has three siblings, Dominic, Anthony, and Julian. He is majoring in industrial tech with a concentration in industrial automation … Twitter handle is @DemHorns_55. Click on the link to hear the interview!

