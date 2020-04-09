Hey LOLLYDUDE How Can I Support A Local Business? Volume 1

Aloha my friends, with all the bad news going on around us, I want to do something positive to help our local business community. So, I am starting a series on LOCAL merchants that need your support in these times. Small Business is the backbone of our nation and now more than ever we need to support folks in our hometowns. Boswell Media is doing the Gift Card Challenge. Buy a gift card or gift certificate from a local merchant then, take a picture and tag that business on social media. Challenge your friends to do the same. Use it later or how about giving it to someone that’s working hard in an essential job in your community. We all must do our part to keep our communities strong. Most merchants will sell you one on the phone or web. Most will make an effort to accommodate your needs and get them to you by mail or drive up. I’m going to visit all different types of places and find out how they are dealing with the situation, following all COVID-19 guidelines of course. So here is Volume 1.

Philadelphia Gun and Pawn has been open since 1974 and are doing their best to adjust thru this pandemic and help get you thru it too. The first thing I noticed when doing this story was how absolutely clean it was. Employees were constantly spraying and wiping the entire time I was there. They have installed a plexi glass shield on the pawn counter so no face to face contact is required. Curbside service is also offered. The sales floor is not open for browsing, but you can shop on their Facebook page. The Gun Department remains open and again clean as a whistle.

In talking to Stephanie Bishop, I discovered they have kept employees on. A few voluntarily have chosen to stay home with their families, but the rest are working hard to serve you. The Pawn Department is offering no credit check cash loans on your items of value to get you thru till times are better. You don’t stay in business 45 plus years unless you are doing something right.

THEY HAVE GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE. You can be ready to shop as soon as they get back to normal operations.

Listen to the Main Event tomorrow morning as Stephanie will join me live on the air. Next up will be Reyer Farms/The Meat Shop. Thanks for supporting LOCAL!

LOCAL GIFT CARDS OR CERTIFICATE’S AVAILABLE AT

Barney and Mott’s

Byars Furniture

The Junction

M&S Furniture

City Jewelry

Evon’s Jewelry

Jewelry Just 4 Fun

Proverbs Coffee Home of Spoonfudge

Steve’s on the Square

The Clothesline

Yates

Briar Patch Nursery and Gifts

Lee’s Steak House

Faye’s

Southern or Soul

Claude Julians

Sonic

McAlister’s Deli

EJR Frames and Things

Los Rodeos

Reyer Farms/The Meat Shop

Philadelphia Gun and Pawn

Jason’ Southern Table

Four Corners Steak & Seafood

Curios

Easy Street Furniture

Singleton Fish House

Merle Norman/Perfect Gift

Eagles Nest

MG&Co

Kademi

J’s Coffee House

If you want business to be on the list send an email to [email protected]