Philadelphia native Callie Prince was live on the Main Event this morning with LOLLYDUDE. Callie is living in Nashville, going to school, and pursuing a career in the music business. She sang two of her original songs “Right Back Home” and “Jesus at the Bar”. Maybe we can convince her to enter the Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Competition coming up at the end of June. Click the link to hear the full interview and listen to Callie sing.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Download the audio here.