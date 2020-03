Rick Luke was on the Main Event this morning with LOLLYDUDE. Rick and his family own Faye’s right here on the square in Philadelphia and are working hard to make masks for healthcare folks in our community. They need help. You can help from your house if you’ve got a sewing machine. Click to listen to the interview and help if you can. Call 601-575-1491

