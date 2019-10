Bobby McDaniel was a first responder at the plane crash steeped in Rock and Roll history. He is now involved in the monument being unveiled at the site on Sunday afternoon at 3. He was on the Main Event with LOLLYDUDE the last three days. www.lynyrdsknyrdmarker.com Click on the link to hear some very interesting conversation

