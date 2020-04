Chris Harris, Director of Communications and the Voice of the Mississippi Braves was on the Main Event this morning with LOLLYDUDE on what should be opening day. It’s still going to happen but in the virtual world of Twitter and Facebook. Click the link to hear the full conversation and how you can get involved. The Main Event will have plenty of tickets to give away when the games begin. The contest line is 601-389-1967. Save it in your phone so you’ll be ready to call in and win. Go Braves!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Download the audio here.