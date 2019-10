For the only time this October, Mississippi State football will take the field in Davis Wade Stadium as No. 2 LSU comes calling for a 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday kickoff as part of the Bulldogs’ “White Out” Game. Head coach Joe Moorhead was on the Main Event with LOLLYDUDE and talked about the Tennessee game and previews the CBS televised contest.

