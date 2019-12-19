MSU Football Players In Accident

Statement from Mississippi State Athletics

“Mississippi State football student-athletes De’Monte Russell and J.P. Purvis along with another individual not affiliated with MSU were involved in an automobile accident on Hwy. 25 Monday evening (Dec. 17) following team practice. De’Monte was treated and released. J.P. is resting comfortably in the hospital. MSU is not authorized to comment on the third individual involved. The university is grateful to first responders for the assistance provided to our students. The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol worked the accident.