MSU RB was on the Main Event with LOLLYDUDE this morning. Fall camp started last Friday and today they will go in full pads for the first time. Excitement is high in Starkville as Coach Joe Moorhead enters his second season at the helm. MSU is ranked #20 in the Sports Illustrated preseason poll released yesterday. The Bulldogs are one of seven SEC teams that made the list. Click on the link and listen to the entire interview

