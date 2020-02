Huddle House and Kicks96 are proud to announce the City of Philadelphia’s employee of the month for February. Kim Wooten, a Deputy City Clerk and handles a multitude of other tasks, was chosen by Mayor James Young this morning on The Main Event with LOLLYDUDE. For her efforts, Kim received 2 free Huddle House Meals for a year. Huddle House and Boswell Media salutes you Kim and thanks you for your service to our city.