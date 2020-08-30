PHOTOS: Lollygagging on a Sunday Afternoon

As I took my Sunday afternoon cruise, I approached the stop sign on Hwy 15 in Union. Off to my left my eyes caught a group over on a ball field. Curiosity got me. I was met by Coach Jerry Calloway and he explained that this was the Union Youth Football’s Awards Ceremony. The Rookies won the 2019 Area Wide Super Bowl and they were just now having the celebration. The kids were super excited and I left with the feeling that Union Youth Football is in good hands. They will play their upcoming season in the spring of 21. Thanks to the coaches, parents, and players for letting the Dude be a part of y’all’s special afternoon. Congratulations from all of us at Kicks96 and Boswell Media



